BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a Beaverton man who stabbed a woman in the chest at an area convenience store is also wanted for threatening to stab his former boss.
The first incident occurred in February 2020 during an argument between the woman and Chad Michael Fish, 25, of Beaverton, according to investigators. The woman was seriously hurt.
Fish is also wanted in connection with an unrelated incident in the summer of 2019, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. In that incident, Fish while holding a large knife threatened to stab his former boss after an argument at work, according to deputies.
Fish is wanted on a felony warrant through Washington County for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and violation of a release agreement.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fish to contact Detective Tim Stewart at 971-563-1766 or tstewart@beavertonoregon.gov.
