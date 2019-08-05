WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wanted woman from Washington state was arrested Sunday evening in the Tillamook Forest, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Nikkayala Santoya Ashley Grant, 24, was wanted on a fugitive warrant and, thanks to a concerned community member, was caught on a Beaverton Police Department photo enforcement camera, according to deputies.
Deputies say they previously tried to pull Grant over after numerous traffic violations in a van, but weren’t able to after she took off at a high rate of speed through a Beaverton traffic camera.
Grant now faces local charges in addition to the fugitive warrant, including felony elude/attempt to commit crime, reckless driving, and false information to police officer.
