SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was critically injured after he was struck by a driver while riding his bike near Salem on Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At about 8:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 300 block of Lancaster Drive Southeast after a driver reported they struck a bicyclist.
Crews arrived to the scene and found the bicyclist with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said the bicyclist, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed the driver was traveling northbound on Lancaster Driver SE when the bicyclist was struck while crossing the roadway.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors, according to the sheriff's office.
Lancaster Driver SE was closed for several hours during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Michael Frieze at mfrieze@co.marion.or.us or to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.
(1) comment
Another Bicyclist that thinks he doesn't have to follow the rules. I hope he recovers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.