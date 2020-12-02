VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in the Vancouver area on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of Northeast 78th Street at 10:40 p.m.
A 19-year-old woman driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan told deputies that she was traveling west on 78th Street when she struck a man on a bicycle. The woman said the bicyclist rode directly in front of her vehicle.
Investigators said the 56-year-old bicyclist had just left an encampment on the north side of 78th Street and crossed the north sidewalk of 78th Street to the south and into the path of the westbound vehicle.
The crash caused the bicyclist to hit the front windshield of the car.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said she did not exhibit signs of impairment and there was no evidence of significant speed by the driver. The driver was not issued a citation.
Deputies said the bicyclist was not using any type of lighting equipment and did not have a helmet.
Investigators concluded that the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to the driver, which caused the collision.
Investigators also noted there is a signal-controlled intersection with a crosswalk at Northeast 13th Avenue, less than a block from the crash site, that was not utilized by the bicyclist.
The bicyclist sustained injuries described as severe, but a further update was not provided on his condition Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'Sheriff: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash after failing to yield right of way to driver in Vancouver area' Except in Portland it would be the drivers fault for failing to yield to the bicycle rider.
