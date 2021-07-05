POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The body of a man was found in the Willamette River on Friday, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a group of kayakers found the body floating down the river around mile 75, one mile north into Polk County from Yamhill County just before 2:00 p.m. Polk and Yamhill County sheriff’s offices responded.
Polk County Marine Patrol found the man around river mile 72, just south of Wheatland Ferry.
The deceased man was described as a 25 to 40-year-old white man who had a cross with RIP tattooed in his right forearm.
PCSO and the medical examiner are investigating.
