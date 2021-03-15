WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a woman who was reported missing in February was recovered from Henry Hagg Lake last week, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, just after 2:30 p.m., a boater found a woman's body in Henry Hagg Lake near Boat Ramp C. The sheriff's office said deputies identified the body as 38-year-old Tara Callahan.
Callahan was reported missing on Feb. 5. The sheriff's office says it was reported that Callahan was heading to Henry Hagg Lake to possibly harm herself.
Last month, Callahan’s vehicle was found at Boat Ramp C, but deputies were not able to find her.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Saturday and ruled Callahan's death a suicide, according to the sheriff's office.
No further details were released.
