COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - The body of Jennifer Camas Moore, who was swept away during a landslide in Dodson earlier this month, has been recovered.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Moore, of Warrendale, was driving her SUV around midnight on Jan. 13 when it was swept away by a devastating landslide in the area where Highway 30 turns into Northeast Frontage Road.
The search efforts to find Moore, 50, turned into a recovery mission the following day.
The sheriff's office said Moore's body was recovered Saturday afternoon.
This afternoon, deputies recovered the body of Jennifer Moore. We want to acknowledge @Corbett_Fire @OregonDOT @MCSOSAR for their help in bringing closure to the Moore family and greater Dodson community. Crews will continue working to clear debris from the area. pic.twitter.com/hNZ6RpBZYG— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 23, 2021
Moore's vehicle was buried in about 15 feet of mud, rock and debris. The sheriff's office said a private contractor equipped with ground penetrating radar (GPR) helped determine the exact location of her vehicle.
“It’s not the outcome everyone would have hoped for,” River Patrol Unit Sgt. Steve Dangler said, “but at least at this point, it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin the grieving process.”
Moore's husband spoke briefly to reporters on Jan. 14. He said met with Moore for an after-work dinner date in separate vehicles on Jan. 12. As they drove home late that night, he was ahead of her, so he stopped and told her on the phone that he would guide her through the area known to flood in heavy rain. They were on the phone when he heard Moore begin to panic and scream, before he heard crashing noises.
Moore worked as as a nurse in the oncology unit at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center for 17 years.
The entire community of Dodson was told to evacuate due to the landslide and flash flood warning on Jan. 13. That evacuation notice was lifted last weekend.
Crews remain in the area and continue to clear debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.