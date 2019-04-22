COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Investigators have released additional information after they say a man shot and killed a Cowlitz County deputy during a confrontation earlier this month.
Brian Dellaann Butts, 33, was killed by law enforcement the night after deputies say he shot and killed Deputy Justin DeRosier, who was 29.
Law enforcement says Butts killed DeRosier on Fallert Road near Kalama River Road April 13. Butts was then killed during an officer-involved shooting on April 14 near Spencer Creek Road in Kalama, according to law enforcement.
DeRosier April 13 was flown to a Vancouver hospital and died during surgery.
Two other suspects, later identified as Matthew and Michael Veatch, were arrested in connection with DeRoisier’s killing. Matthew Veatch is facing the charge of rendering criminal assistance; Michael Veatch was arrested on a prior warrant.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Monday said Butts was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun and had approximately 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person during the officer-involved shooting.
The sheriff’s office says forensic analysis of the handgun is being conducted to determine the connection to Deputy DeRosier's homicide.
DeRosier is the first Cowlitz County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.
