Sheriff: Brush fire suspect arrested for reckless burning, failure to register as a sex offender

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of starting a fire that burned upward of three acres near Sherwood was arrested on charges including reckless burning and criminal trespass, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Gregory, 62, was also arrested on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender Thursday.
Deputies said he was responsible for starting the fire between Tualatin and Sherwood on Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the 21400 block of Southwest 115th Avenue at 1:07 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from a heavily wooded area.
Due to the terrain and location, multiple crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Lake Oswego Fire Department were called out.
Firefighters worked for two hours to control the fire and spent additional hours putting out hot spots.
Firefighters also patrolled the nearby neighborhood to ensure embers were not spread to the homes.
Deputies said the fire was deemed suspicious and Gregory was arrested Thursday in connection with the fire. No further details were released about what led to his arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.