CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A California man was arrested after he admitted to having sexual contact with an underage girl, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is working to determine if there are more victims.
On Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m., deputies were called out to investigate a suspicious circumstance near Southeast Thiessen Road and Southeast Webster Road in Oak Grove.
The sheriff's office said the 911 caller, who was a teenage girl, reported that her friend might be in distress. The 911 caller said her 17-year-old friend had arrived at a home in a white truck driven by a 53-year-old man who claimed to be the teen's grandfather.
The 17-year-old girl got out of the truck and the truck left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.
A short time later, deputies spotted the white truck in the area and conducted a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office said that deputies determined the driver, identified as Glenn Riley Burke, 53, was a registered sex offender and not the teen's grandfather.
An investigation revealed that Burke had traveled from California to visit the teen several times after meeting on a website called "Sugar Daddy Meet" in May, according to the sheriff's office. Burke and the teen continued to communicate through SnapChat.
The sheriff's office said Burke admitted to having sexual contact with the teen. The sheriff's office also said there was evidence on Burke's phone, as well as additional images of child pornography.
Burke was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of use of a child in a sexual display, two counts of purchasing sex with a minor, two counts of prostitution, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and failure to report as a sex offender.
Burke's bail has been set at $500,000.
Detectives from the Clackamas County Adult Sex Crimes Unit are investigating the case.
The sheriff's office said that detectives believe there are additional victims associated with Burke based on his statements and evidence located.
Anyone with information about Burke or his potential victims is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or submitting an online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-022080.
