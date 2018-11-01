Sheriff: Candy from trick-or-treating in Aloha tests positive for methamphetamine

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public after candy consumed from trick-or-treating in Aloha tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies responded to the 21600 block of Southwest Jay Street at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Two parents said they felt sick after eating what appeared to be Sour Patch Kids that their two children had collected from trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
The parents said their children had not eaten that candy and the wrapper appeared to have been fully sealed prior to them opening it.
Deputies conducted field tests on the gummy candy and said it tested positive for the presence of meth.
The uneaten candy was seized as evidence.
The parents were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
The couple said their children were trick-or-treating to the immediate northwest and south of their home, which is in northern Aloha to the east of Southwest Cornelius Pass Road.
The sheriff’s office has not received any other reports about Halloween candy being altered or tampered with, and deputies said they are not aware of any similar reports made to neighboring law enforcement agencies.
“This information is being distributed to the community out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
