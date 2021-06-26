PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dog drowned Saturday morning after getting caught under a dock at Zosa Beach near Oaks Park, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the dog was a two-year-old mixed breed. They used a remote operated vehicle to recover the dog.
MCSO reminds people to take precautions and be mindful of themselves and their pets when visiting rivers or lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.