Dog downs after getting caught under dock at Zosa Beach

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dog drowned Saturday morning after getting caught under a dock at Zosa Beach near Oaks Park, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the dog was a two-year-old mixed breed. They used a remote operated vehicle to recover the dog. 

MCSO reminds people to take precautions and be mindful of themselves and their pets when visiting rivers or lakes.

