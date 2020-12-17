LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man was arrested after attempting to burglarize a home in Lake Oswego, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Early Tuesday morning, Clackamas County deputies, along with Lake Oswego police, responded to the report of a burglary in progress after a homeowner reported a suspect was trying to enter his home.
The sheriff's office said the suspect attempted to open the front door, but a Christmas bell decoration on the door handle gave him away.
The homeowner spotted the suspect and called 911.
Lake Oswego police officers located the suspect, identified as Jeffery Bryan Marchi, in his vehicle a short distance away.
Marchi was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for burglary.
