Sheriff: Clackamas Co. chase suspect ‘The Penguin’ investigated for drugs, guns

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect who led deputies on a chase in Clackamas County is being investigated for the sale of guns and drugs, according to deputies.
Christian Armando Perez Robles was booked into the Clackamas County Jail after the chase July 9 on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and failure to appear on a cocaine charge.
Deputies said they attempted to stop the suspect on Southeast 82nd Avenue, but Robles drove away. A PIT maneuver was utilized by deputies to end the chase just south of the Highway 224 offramp.
Investigators said Robles, who guys by the nickname “The Penguin,” had sold a Ruger 10/22 rifle with aftermarket stock to members of the Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force and told the task force members that he had access to grenades and AR-15 rifles.
Additionally, during an ensuing search warrant, task force members said they recovered 50 grams of heroin from Robles’ home.
The CCITF is continuing to investigate charges related to the distribution of weapons and drugs and the undocumented transfer of a firearm.
Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-014302.
During the initial chase, a deputy lost control and crashed after performing a PIT maneuver on Robles’ car. Two deputies in the patrol car were taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office stated they were not seriously injured and they are expected to return to full duty soon.
(1) comment
One of Kate’s honored guests?
