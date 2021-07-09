CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in Clark County, after a man was shot and killed at a home in unincorporated Battle Ground Thursday night.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a residence in the area of Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast 202nd Street around 9:46 p.m. following a 911 call about a welfare check on an "unknown" and “unwanted” man at the front door. The caller said the man was emotionally distraught. The man was reported to have gotten past a locked driveway gate and was trespassing.
The sheriff’s office the homeowner answered the door with a handgun and attempted to speak with the man. The homeowner was able to calm the man down enough so they could have a conversation on the front porch. The man told the homeowner to shoot him, and if he did not shoot him, he would "go after" or "hurt" the homeowner's wife.
After several minutes of the homeowner trying to deescalate the situation, the man assaulted the homeowner. The homeowner then shot and killed the man.
The sheriff’s office said the homeowner and the residents of the home have been cooperative with the investigation. Deputies have not made any arrests.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
(2) comments
I'm hoping the homeowner does not get into any trouble, sounds like it was clean, this is something many of us have gone through, or will be soon going through, getting worse out there
What's an "unwanted person?" Someone who doesn't have warrants? Or maybe someone who's trespassing, and not wanted on their property? Tweakers come to mind. They've become a problem. I had to chase one off the other day. I tried to be civil about it, but you can't reason with 'em. The problem with this case is, if the homeowner confronted the person outside of the home, if the person was just trespassing, and wasn't trying to break into the home, unless the person had a weapon and made a physical attempt to harm the home owner, the home owner might be in trouble here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.