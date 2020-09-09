MARION COUNTY, OR (KTPV) - Two people have died in the Santiam Fire, according to the Marion County sheriff.
Sheriff Joe Kast said a search-and-rescue operation took place Wednesday, and two people were found dead in the North Fork area east of Mehama.
The sheriff did not release any further details about the victims.
Family members told FOX 12 on Wednesday that 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso were the two people who died.
The Enchanted Forest confirmed the deaths on Facebook and reported that Tofte was the great-grandson of Roger Tofte, the park’s founder.
Family members told FOX 12 that Wyatt Tofte was attempting to flee the fire before his death.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story as more information is released.
Incident commanders said the Santiam Fire has burned around 159,000 acres. Links to county evacuation information can be found here.
Kast said he believes there will be more deaths connected to the fires.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these people," he said.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday said about the fires around the state, “This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history.”
(1) comment
So sorry for this family.
