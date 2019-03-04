CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman for cited for DUII and hit-and-run after law enforcement Sunday responded to reports of damage to a light pole and fire hydrant in Cornelius.
The 44-year-old woman, of Cornelius, was cited and released after deputies say her truck had rear-end and passenger side damage that possibly matched hitting a fire hydrant with yellow paint.
Deputies also found a bumper left behind at the scene near North 11th Avenue and Adair Street.
The woman was cited for DUII earlier in the morning by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office later contacted her and cited her for hit-and-run.
