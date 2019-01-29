CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis couple was arrested after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says they financially exploited an elderly woman for more than three years.
Patricia L. Mayes, 55, and her husband, Kenneth L. Mayes, 53, were arrested last week as part of a five-month criminal mistreatment and theft investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 and took the couple into custody; they are facing charges of criminal mistreatment in the first degree and aggravated theft in the first degree.
The sheriff’s office says Patricia Mayes first met the victim while she was working as her caregiver with an in-home healthcare business. Deputies say Patricia Mayes later left the business and reportedly convinced the elderly woman to hire her as an independent caregiver.
Patricia Mayes, Kenneth Mayes and their adult son eventually moved into the victim’s home and have lived there for the past three years, according to the sheriff’s office.
Patricia Mayes and Kenneth Mayes were lodged at the Benton County Jail.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Detective Adam Miller at 541-766-6774.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.