WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a cougar sighting in Woodburn on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the cougar was seen in the area around Butteville and Ten Oaks Lane. The cougar is not afraid of humans or dogs.

If found, community members are asked not to approach and to call the non-emergency line at 503-588-5032. If seen within the city of Woodburn, call the Woodburn Police Department non-emergency line at 503-982-2340.

