PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- After a group attacked the Multnomah Building in southeast Portland Tuesday night, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury are condemning the violence.
Sheriff Reese said on Wednesday in a press conference that he strongly supports the right that people have to peacefully demonstrate. But Reese said he does not support criminal activity.
According to Kafoury, a group attacked the Multnomah Building Tuesday night, breaking windows and setting a fire inside.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the group sprayed lighter fluid inside the building and thew in burning objects. Police say two people were arrested and an officer was hurt.
Kafoury says she's incredibly relieved no one was inside the building at the time. She says the broken glass, smoke and water is limited to the first floor where since the start of the pandemic, the county's been holding a stockpile of personal protective equipment to distribute to hospitals and community members.
"If the fire had spread or if that life-protecting equipment had been damaged by smoke and water, then health care workers, patients and seniors would have paid the price for these actions last night," Kafoury said.
Kafoury says the Multnomah Building is the third county building that's been damaged over the last several months of demonstrations.
She says it was the Office of Community Involvement that was vandalized, which is dedicated to helping community members who've been marginalized.
Kafoury says the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Multnomah County Central Courthouse have incurred damage totaling more than $1.3 million. She also wanted to share the work the county is doing during this unprecedented time.
"We know that we are experiencing two pandemics in this country: COVID and systemic racism, and I want to be clear we are fighting them both," Kafoury said.
Kafoury says the county has a violent and tragic history of oppression. She says she's committed to doing the work it requires to achieve transformational change.
Sheriff Reese echoed that sentiment.
"Making transformational changes to our local criminal justice system is a top priority of mine," Reese said. "And we're working daily with our community partners, civic leaders and service providers to provide and build a safe, equitable and accountable public safety system. However, criminal activity under the guise of peaceful protest should never be tolerated."
Reese said a line is crossed when peaceful protests become violent.
"The unprovoked actions by those who engaged in criminal behavior last night is reprehensible," Reese said. "The damage and destruction, profane and hateful graffiti and setting fire to public buildings is simply violence. It serves no legitimate purpose. It does nothing to solve the problems and issues that our community is facing."
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement regarding Tuesday night's violence and vandalism.
Here's his full statement:
The destruction at the Multnomah Building last night occurred on yet another night of senseless criminal activity in the City of Portland. Breaking windows, using accelerants to ensure a fire catches and damaging property are not solutions, but further demonstrate the intent to engage in anarchy at the expense of the entire community.
To effect change, we must work to build and not destroy. This is more than property paid for by community members; these buildings host critical materials and spaces that provide essential services and support to our community at large. The damage is costing millions of dollars that could be used to help people during an already challenging time.
Officers continue to respond each night, knowing they will have rocks, fireworks, and more thrown at them. They see the injuries sustained by their co-workers and wonder if this will be the night they are injured as well. Officers continue to respond in order to protect life and safety and arrest those responsible for criminal acts. Morale is low as they face what appears to be endless destruction within the City they took an oath to serve and protect. I am bolstered by their grit and determination to do everything they can each and every night to prevent a worst case scenario.
We continue to get asked how this will end and how the violence will stop. The solution is in a critical mass of community and partners coming together to denounce this criminal activity and call it out as it does not represent what we know our community at large wants or values. The solution includes broad support for the police to do their job in exhausting and challenging circumstances. The solution also includes elected officials and people in positions of power coming together in support of the real change, but against those who continue to feel empowered to act in a way that devalues our City with every brick thrown, every fire lit, and every crime committed.
The stakes are high and the world is watching. We are on the national stage right now. I would much rather be known for being leaders in change rather than nightly violence.
Kafoury says the county is assessing the damage of the Multnomah Building which is not included in that more than $1.3 million figure.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
They're condemning the violence? My , my.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.