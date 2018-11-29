WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man and woman possibly linked to as many as 40 crimes as part of a theft spree were arrested in Wilsonville with their 3-year-old child in the car, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Skylar Wayne Alan Tweedle, 24, and his wife Jessica Ray Tweedle, 26, in connection with numerous garage break-ins, car prowls and package thefts in the Wilsonville area.
Investigators said Wilsonville has seen a major increase in these types of crimes in recent weeks, especially in the Charbonneau and Villebois areas.
The Tweedles’ car was stopped on the 29000 block of Southwest Parkway Court on Wednesday night. During the traffic stop, investigators said the Tweedles had “jiggle keys” – filed-down keys used in car prowls – numerous garage door openers, credit cards, packages stolen from porches, computers, cell phones, gift cards, purses, bags, various forms of identification and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said the Tweedles admitted to committing recent crimes in the area.
Skylar Tweedle was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Jessica Tweedle was booked into jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, identity theft, criminal conspiracy, fraudulent use of a credit card and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Investigators said tips and video footage from people in the community helped lead to their arrests.
A third person is sought in this case. Anyone with information about 30-year-old Joshua Kenneth Derrick is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-028834.
Deputies are now working to identify the owners of the recovered stolen property.
The 3-year-old child was taken into the care of extended family members, according to deputies.
