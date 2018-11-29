WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man and woman possibly linked to as many as 40 crimes as part of a theft spree were arrested in Wilsonville with their 3-year-old child in the car, according to deputies.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Skylar Wayne Alan Tweedle, 24, and his wife Jessica Ray Tweedle, 26, in connection with numerous garage break-ins, car prowls and package thefts in the Wilsonville area.

Investigators said Wilsonville has seen a major increase in these types of crimes in recent weeks, especially in the Charbonneau and Villebois areas.

The Tweedles’ car was stopped on the 29000 block of Southwest Parkway Court on Wednesday night. During the traffic stop, investigators said the Tweedles had “jiggle keys” – filed-down keys used in car prowls – numerous garage door openers, credit cards, packages stolen from porches, computers, cell phones, gift cards, purses, bags, various forms of identification and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said the Tweedles admitted to committing recent crimes in the area.