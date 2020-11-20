YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman on charges related to the death of a groundskeeper who was hit and killed in a crash earlier this month.
The hit-and-run crash occurred on Nov. 7 on Southwest Durham Lane near Highway 18, about one mile west of McMinnville.
At the scene, deputies found Ricardo Morales Avila, 56, of Salem, dead in a ditch. The sheriff's office said Morales Avila worked as a groundskeeper at a business near the location where he was found.
Three days after the crash, investigators seized a 2008 Ram 1500 pickup in connection with the case.
According to the sheriff's office, the investigation and evidence pointed to Kari Lin Smith, 47, of Dallas, having been the driver at the time of the crash.
Smith was arrested by deputies on Thursday. She has been booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and criminally negligent homicide. Her bail has been set at $160,000.
"Our hearts go out to Mr. Morales Avila’s family and friends." said Sheriff Tim Svenson. "I understand it is a small consolation, but we hope our investigators have helped in some closure for the family that may not have occurred otherwise."
