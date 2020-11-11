MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash and his girlfriend are accused of confronting and assaulting a witness, according the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Charles Derrick, 30, was arrested for charges of negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19 on Southeast King Road.
The sheriff's office said Robert Eugene Keys, 59, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Derrick was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sept. 24.
After posting bail and being released from jail, the sheriff's office said Derrick and his girlfriend, Alysha Raeann Esser, 28, of Gresham, are accused of confronting, physically assaulting and injuring a witness in the case.
According to the sheriff's office, it is believed the intent of the assault was to deter the witness from testifying against Derrick.
Following the assault, Derrick was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of tampering with a witness. His bail was set at $1 million.
The sheriff's office is trying to locate Esser. There is a felony warrant out for Esser's arrest on a charge of tampering with a witness.
Anyone who knows of Esser's whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211. You can also contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-020162.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.