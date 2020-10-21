ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man that was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping that occurred in Aloha earlier this year.
Deputies in August responded to the Forest Ridge Apartments in the 7300 block of Southwest 204th Avenue after someone reported that a man standing outside of the apartments was approached by two men with guns.
The victim was forced into his Nissan truck by one of the men, identified as Nicholas San Nicolas, 31, the sheriff's office said. The second man followed in another vehicle, according to deputies.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked for help finding the suspects. Deputies said both men were wanted for several crimes, including first degree kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, menacing and an outstanding felony warrant.
One of the victim's family members suspected the victim had been taken and began driving around the area looking for the victim. Less than 10 minutes after the kidnapping, the family members saw the Nissan truck near the intersection of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road and rammed it, law enforcement said.
Shortly after getting rammed, San Nicolas pushed the victim out of the Nissan truck and onto the road near the intersection. The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nicolas was arrested on Tuesday evening during a suspicious circumstances call on Southwest Sammy Drive in Aloha. He now faces charges including robbery in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault in the fourth degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, reckless driving, and parole violation.
Police said the pickup involved in the kidnapping was recovered in August. A second vehicle involved in the case was recovered on Wednesday morning in the same area where Nicolas was arrested.
