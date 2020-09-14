LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating several “suspicious” fires in the county.
Sheriff Jim Yon reported that deputies and fire personnel responded to eight different small fires starting around 2:41 a.m. in the areas of Scott Mountain Road west of Sweet Home, Whiskey Butte Drive east of Sweet Home and Washburn Heights Drive outside of Brownsville.
Yon said all the of fires were lit within a 2-hour period.
A vehicle of interest, a 1990s Nissan Hardbody pick-up that is white or silver with a black canopy, was seen in the area of one of the fires. Yon did not say at which location it was seen.
The sheriff’s office is actively looking for the pick-up truck.
The eight fires are under investigation and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 541-812-2260.
