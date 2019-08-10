Sheriff: Deputies locate, arrest suspect who floated away after crashing van into Clackamas River

BORING, OR (KPTV) - A man who intentionally crashed his van with his wife inside into the Clackamas River was arrested two days after he was last seen floating away, according to deputies.
Daniel Wayne Findley, 51, of Portland, was found at 4 a.m. Saturday by patrol deputies after a witness reported seeing a suspicious person near Highway 224 and 197th Avenue.
Deputies said Findley was in “disheveled condition.” The deputies learned who he was and detained him. Medics came to the scene to check on Findley.
He was then taken to the Clackamas County Jail and interviewed by an investigator from the Clackamas County Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team.
Findley was subsequently arrested on charges of second-degree attempted assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangering.
Findley’s wife told detectives that her husband had turned into Barton Park in Boring without saying anything at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He then drove to the boat ramp and sped up to 35-40 mph before going into the water, according to deputies.
The woman’s knee was injured by the impact. They were both able to get out of the submerged van through the driver’s door.
The woman was assisted to shore by witnesses. Findley was last seen going toward the center of the river and floating downstream.
A search operation was launched, including marine units, a water rescue team and K-9 teams, but Findley was not located until Saturday.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Attempted assault, why not attempted murder?
