CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man was arrested Monday night after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he eluded deputies and led a pursuit through the Minnehaha area.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop just after 8 p.m. when they saw a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on St. Johns Road and almost caused a head-on collision.
When stopped by the deputy, the driver provided a fake name, according to CCSO.
The driver then fled the scene in the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F450 box truck towing a cargo trailer.
Deputies pursued the driver, who they believed was impaired. CCSO said the suspect drove recklessly and the wrong way as he tried to elude the deputies. The sheriff’s office said several other motorists had to avoid being hit by the box truck.
During the chase, a responding deputy was almost rammed by the suspect at Northeast 60th Street and St. Johns Road. CCSO said the deputy was forced off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The deputy was not hurt.
The pursuit continued into the East Minnehaha neighborhood where the suspect did ram another deputy head-on. That deputy suffered a minor injury. Finally, near the intersection of Northeast 54th Street and 40th Avenue, deputies were able to force the suspect off the roadway and the box truck crashed into a chain-link fence. The truck came to a rest in a residential yard.
It was determined that the truck and trailer had been reported stolen.
Deputies arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Travis Streeter of Bonney Lake. Streeter was not injured in the incident. He was booked into on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
