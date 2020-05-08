CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspect connected with multiple crimes over the last three months.
Adam Samuel Johnson was arrested early Tuesday morning. A deputy spotted a Subaru in Happy Valley with only one taillight and discovered the car was reported stolen out of Portland.
The deputy pulled behind the car, but the driver made several quick and evasive turns, before ending up on a dead-end road near Southeast Crossroads Avenue and Voyageurs Loop.
The driver, 33-year-old Adam Johnson, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
On Friday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help regarding additional criminal activity involving Johnson. Deputies said he is “well-known to authorities.”
His recent criminal history, according to investigators, includes being stopped in Canby on Feb. 16 and arrested for providing false information to police in an attempt to conceal a warrant out of Columbia County. He was also arrested on charges at that time of possession of meth and driving with a suspended license.
On April 9, Oregon City police were called out to a Fred Meyer store after Johnson was asked to leave, but he refused. He was subsequently arrested on a warrant in connection with the Canby incident in February.
On April 26, a deputy patrolling the Brightwood area approached two “suspicious vehicles” and found Johnson and another man in the cars. Johnson was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and driving while suspended.
Deputies said bolt cutters and cut padlocks were found inside the stolen car.
Johnson is believed to have spent time over the last few months in Columbia County, Gresham, Portland, Vancouver, Eagle Creek, Oregon City, Sandy, Welches and Canby. Detectives believe he has been involved in multiple other criminal acts.
Anyone with information about these cases or additional cases involving Johnson are asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.
