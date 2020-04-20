Sheriff: Douglas Co. man arrested for pulling gun on deputies serving court papers

TILLER, OR (KPTV) - A Douglas County man was arrested for pulling a gun on deputies attempting to serve court papers, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies went to the 2100 block of Devils Knob Road in the Tiller area at 10:53 a.m. Sunday to contact 51-year-old Daniel Paul Schrack.
The deputies said Schrack was outside of the house and became confrontational. As Schrack attempted to go into a shop on the properly, a deputy ordered him to stop and then the deputy deployed a Taser.
The Taser did not have any effect on Schrack, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another deputy attempted to detain Schrack, but investigators said Schrack lunged toward the door, turned and drew a gun, pointing the firearm at the deputies.
Schrack did not fire the gun, however a standoff ensued. Deputies communicated with Schrack until he eventually surrendered at 12:20 p.m.
Schrack was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, menacing, interfering with a police officer and obstructing governmental or judicial administration.
The sheriff’s office did not specify details about the court papers being served to Schrack.
(1) comment
"Remarkable restraint"..is pretty much all I can say. I mean, dude pulls and points, and the deputies don't fire? Plus, dude lives on "Devils Nob Road" in "Tiller?" Man, you can't make this stuff up.
