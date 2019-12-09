Sheriff: Douglas Co. woman arrested for sex crimes involving teen boy she contacted on social media

RIDDLE, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old woman was arrested for multiple sex crimes involving a teenage boy she contacted on social media, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Rheta Leanne Melvin, of Riddle, was arrested Thursday after deputies served a search warrant at her home.
Deputies said an investigation was launched after they learned Melvin had sexual contact with an underage person.
Investigators said Melvin initially began messaging the teen and exchanging photographs of a sexual nature through a social media platform.
Melvin and the boy made arrangements to meet and then had sexual contact, according to deputies.
Melvin was arrested on charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Deputies believe there could be additional witnesses or juveniles who had contact with Melvin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case 19-5559.
