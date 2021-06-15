Sheriff: Driver arrested after fleeing crash on Hwy 26; 3 people injured

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after deputies say he fled an early morning crash that injured three people near Hillsboro.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. on eastbound Highway 26 near Exit 61 for Northeast Brookwood Parkway. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle rolled onto the median and another ended up off the roadway in a field.
One of the drivers took off after the crash. The sheriff's office said deputies, along with a K-9, conducted a search and located the suspect. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.
Two passengers in the suspect's vehicle were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. The sheriff's office said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Ok..I get that Varmint 12 is not identifying the suspect initially because law enforcement is not identifying the suspect, but why can't the media just look at the license plate of the vehicle that rolled, and identify who owns that car? Good chance it's the suspect. And IF the suspect took off, leaving injured passengers behind, then doesn't he kinda..ya know..deserve to be outed? When you cross the line and break the law, then yeah..you kinda deserve to be outed, IMO.
