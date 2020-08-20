CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a driver after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez, 26, was booked into the Clark County Jail is facing charges including vehicular homicide.
Investigators say Hoyos-Gonzalez showed obvious signs of impairment on Thursday after driving his Ford Econoline work van into the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Minnehaha Street while racing a purple Lexus sedan.
Hoyos-Gonzalez earlier was driving in the left land of Northeast Minnehaha Street while the Lexus was in the right, according to the sheriff's office. At the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue, the Lexus reportedly made a right turn to the north, deputies said.
When Hoyos-Gonzalez entered the intersection, he made a sweeping counter-clockwise 270-degree turn, and in the process of doing so, was hit by a motorcyclist headed west on Northeast Minnehaha behind the vehicles, according to detectives.
The motorcyclist, identified as Mark Holm, 59, of Vancouver, died instantly, according to investigators.
Hoyos-Gonzalez remained at the scene after the crash. Deputies said his work van had been reported in at least two other hit-and-run collisions not long before this one. The sheriff's office continues to investigate and would like to speak with the driver of the allegedly-involved Lexus sedan.
Anyone who has information that could help detectives can contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Unit at 564-888-0440.
