CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on the tennis court at Clackamas High School.
At about 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at the high school, located at 14486 Southeast 122nd Avenue.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that a Mazda3 left the road at Summers Lane, hit a tree, and then smashed through a tennis court fence before coming to a rest on the hardcourt.
Deputies learned the crash occurred about two hours before they arrived.
The sheriff's office said the ex-husband of the 24-year-old driver spoke to deputies and said his ex-wife was uninjured, but too distraught to talk with them.
Later, the driver did speak to deputies on the phone.
The sheriff's office said the driver blamed the crash on ice and failed brakes. She estimated her speed was at 50 miles per hour when she left the roadway. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver does not have a valid driver's license, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.