CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has arrested a driver they say caused a head-on crash in Clark County north of Battle Ground that injured multiple people.
John C. Clifford, 39, was under the influence of alcohol and was speeding when he crossed into oncoming traffic while driving a Chevrolet coupe on Sept. 29, colliding with another driver and her two kids in the 33800 block of Northeast Gable Avenue, according to investigators. The second driver, a 61-year-old, was operating a Nissan SUV.
Clifford, the 61-year-old, and the 51-year-old's kids were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. The CCSO Traffic Unit responded and closed to road to conduct an investigation.
Clifford was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is facing charges including vehicular assault.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.