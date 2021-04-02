MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver has been charged in a crash that caused fuel to spill from a tanker truck and left a roadway closed for several days last month, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred March 23 at about 1:21 a.m. on Golf Club Road Southeast between Highway 22 and Shaff Road.
A total of 12 homes were evacuated as a precaution after the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Due to a large amount of fuel that spilled and road repairs, Golf Club Road has been closed for more than a week. The roadway is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.
Cleanup crews have been removing contaminated soil from the area. To date, the sheriff's office said over 5,700 tons of contaminated soil has been removed.
The sheriff's office said the driver involved in the crash, identified as Robert Boyce, 64, of Gervais, has been charged with reckless driving and reckless endangering.
