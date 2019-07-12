ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old driver is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he hit and killed a woman while racing another driver on Southwest Farmington Road.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 153nd Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.
According to deputies, Janace Ator was a passenger in the 2013 Ford Fusion when Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez crashed into her and her husband, Patrick Ator, who was driving the vehicle.
Maldonado-Hernandez hit the pair as they were attempting to turn onto Southwest Farming Road; he was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 and was racing another driver in a 2005 Subaru Impreza and was headed east, according to law enforcement.
The driver in the Subaru continued east on Southwest Farmington Road after the crash but was stopped by Beaverton police off Highway 217 near Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.
Patrick Ator was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and Janace was pronounced dead at the scene. Maldonado-Hernandez was hospitalized with minor injuries and was later booked into the Washington County Jail. He is facing charges of manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and reckless driving.
Southwest Farmington was closed from Southwest 149th to Southwest 160th during the crash investigation.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact deputies at 503- 629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
