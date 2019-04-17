HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested after deputies say he drove into oncoming traffic, crashed head-on into a driver, and then fled the scene earlier this week.
Ulises Romero, 30, of Gresham, was arrested at a nearby gas station April 15 after deputies responded to the intersection of Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast Stevens Road at approximately 5:10 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says Romero was headed west on Southeast Sunnyside Road in his white Chrysler 300 when he intentionally drove over the concrete median and into oncoming traffic, crashing into an approaching car.
The driver of that car had been headed east on Southeast Sunnyside Road and stopped abruptly when she saw Romero driver over the median, the sheriff’s office says.
Romero did not stop and hit the woman head-on, according to deputies, who say Romero after the crash exited his car and started yelling obscenities at the woman before driving away from the scene.
The woman was not injured and deputies say she yelled at Romero to stop.
A deputy later arrested Romero at a nearby gas station. Romero was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is facing charges including failure to perform duties of a driver and resisting arrest.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information about this case to contact them by phone at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case # 19-008633.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
