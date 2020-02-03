ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested after he crashed into parked cars, signs, and a mailbox on Monday morning, coming to a rest in the front yard of an Aloha home, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesus Daniel Garcia, 25 of Beaverton, was arrested with help from a police dog and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Investigators believe Garcia was impaired when he crashed into the yard near Southwest 214th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street.
Garcia is facing charges including three counts of hit-and-run, two counts of criminal mischief, DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, trespassing, and ID theft.
Wonder if Jesus had any Insurance? I doubt it. Why don't the stories ever say that as that is normally an offence also. He probably had the new I.D. which we have to show a new style Birth Certificate (cost us $25.00) even after living here all our lives, whereas some folks don't even need citizenship? How in heavens name does this happen. The current Legislature is really messed up.
