WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies late Sunday night arrested a driver going 84 miles-per-hour over the speed limit on Interstate 5, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Ruvim Pustovit was driving a 2008 BMW M3 when he was pulled over Sunday at 11:43 p.m. near southbound I-5 and Carmen Drive, according to law enforcement.
Deputies say Pustovit was driving 139 miles-per-hour when they pulled him over. The speed limit in the area is 55-miles-per-hour.
Pustovit was lodged at the Washington County Jail and now faces a charge of reckless driving.
Ruvim a local dude probably bought the BMW wjth cash from his Oregon Trail Card.
What's the ticket read for going 84 mph over speed limit?
I think it should be triple what an average tickets cost.
Well he found out the vehicle could get up and go..
