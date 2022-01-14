CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The driver involved in a deadly crash that occurred last September has been booked into jail, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a report of a theft from Ross, located at 11211 Southeast 82nd Avenue, just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021. Deputies arrived to the area, located a suspect vehicle, and attempted to stop it, but the suspect driver took off.

The suspect driver failed to stop at a traffic device, entered the intersection of Southeast Bell Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard, and struck a vehicle in the intersection, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the struck vehicle, identified as Kris Lee Nickelson, 54, of Milwaukie, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Aunajae Devine Smith, of Portland, was originally believed to be a passenger in the suspect vehicle. Smith was treated at a hospital for serious injuries and released. Anthony Michael Lucero, who at the time was believed to be the driver, fled from the crash, but was later arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, further investigation and forensic analysis determined Smith was the driver of the suspect vehicle. Smith is now facing charges of second-degree manslaughter, recklessly endangering, and reckless driving. Her bail was set at $255,000.

Lucero, who was later determined to be the passenger in the suspect vehicle, was arrested on outstanding warrants and is expected to be charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the deadly crash or Smith is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference case number 21-019997.