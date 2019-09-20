ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old was arrested after law enforcement says he fled the scene of three-vehicle crash in Aloha Friday morning.
One of the cars crashed into a home near Southwest 173rd Avenue and Southwest Florence Street, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
Carlos Daniel Gonzalez-Ornelas returned to the scene later Friday and was arrested, the sheriff’s office says.
Gonzalez-Ornelas was lodged at the Washington County Jail and is facing charges including criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failure to perform duties of a drive when property is damaged.
No additional information was available for release.
