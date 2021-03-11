MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver accused of ramming a patrol vehicle in Wood Village, then leading the deputy on a pursuit Thursday morning.
A deputy on routine patrol checked on a parked car behind the Fred Meyer, located at 22855 Northeast Park Lane, just before 9 a.m. and pulled behind the vehicle. The sheriff's office said the driver appeared to be passed out.
As the deputy was entering information on his computer, the sheriff's office said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed into the patrol vehicle twice.
The deputy was not injured.
The suspect driver then took off and the deputy pursued.
The sheriff's office said the suspect got on I-84 westbound, then I-205 northbound toward Washington.
Washington State Patrol was notified about the pursuit, but did not have any units in the area to assist, according to the sheriff's office.
The pursuit was terminated at the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is still outstanding.
No further details have been released at this time.
