WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants following an early morning crash, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1:25 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Southeast River Road, just south of Hillsboro.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a car flipped over. The driver unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said a "very long" section of the guardrail was destroyed in the crash.
The driver, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff's office said she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.27, which is more than three times the legal limit.
The driver is facing charges of DUII, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
