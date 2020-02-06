TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – A drunk driver hit a school bus with kids inside in Tillamook on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, Barbara Navarre, 35, of Tillamook, hit the full-size bus while it was stopped to allow kids to disembark on Tillamook River Road near Tone Road, deputies said.
There were about 10 kids on board the bus when it was hit around 4:45 p.m. The impact was low speed and no one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.
Navarre hit the bus while driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy Outback wagon and resisted arrested when officers tried to arrest her for DUII at the scene, according to law enforcement.
Once in custody, Navarre was transported to the Tillamook County Jail, where she provided a breath sample of 0.19 BAC, according to deputies.
Navarre was lodged at the jail on charges including DUII and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
