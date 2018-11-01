GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old DUII suspect crashed into a boat dealership in the Gladstone area, left the scene and then came back an hour later and yelled at deputies, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a hit-and-run report at Clemens Marina near Southeast Glen Echo Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard at 4 a.m. Thursday.
The driver of a 2015 Toyota Rav4 crashed into the business, causing extensive damage to several boats, trailers and a fence.
The driver left the scene after being confronted by witnesses. Those witnesses said the suspect smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.
About an hour later, the suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Jay Kenneth Folsom of Gresham, walked back to the crash scene, according to deputies. Investigators said Folsom yelled and cursed at deputies and officers, who quickly took him into custody.
Folsom was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, hit and run and DUII-alcohol. His bail was set at $15,000. A jail booking photo of Folsom was not immediately available.
Damage to the boat dealership is estimated to be around $150,000.
Anyone with information about Folsom’s activities before the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-029625.
