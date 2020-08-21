Sheriff: DUII suspect hit deputy at traffic stop, had 100 pounds of marijuana in car

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect drove into a deputy during a traffic stop and was later found to have 100 pounds of marijuana in his car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy stopped the driver of a Lexus for failing to maintain a lane on eastbound Highway 26 near the Cedar Hills Boulevard exit at 12:41 a.m. Thursday.
The deputy observed “multiple signs of impairment” during the stop, and said the driver provided a false name and date of birth. After being questioned, the suspect drove away, striking the deputy with his car, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy was not injured.
The suspect was subsequently identified as Jesus Daniel Garcia, 26, of Beaverton.
At 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the 17300 block of Southwest Jay Street in Aloha, and the same Lexus from the earlier traffic stop was spotted in the parking lot.
Garcia was located inside an apartment and arrested on charges including DUII, reckless driving, providing false information, attempted assault on a police officer, driving while suspended and resisting arrest.
During the investigation, deputies said they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Garcia’s car, along with packaging material for distribution.
Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garcia also has pending charges from an arrest in February as part of a hit-and-run investigation. In that case, he faces charges including unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine, DUII, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and criminal trespass.
