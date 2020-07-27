Sheriff: DUII suspect in RV hit, seriously injured teen from Beaverton on the Oregon coast

PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect in an RV hit and seriously injured a teen from Beaverton on the Oregon coast, according to deputies.
Emergency crews responded to Cape Kiwanda Drive near Ridge Road in Pacific City at 3:29 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the driver of an older 22-foot RV struck an 18-year-old pedestrian. Deputies said the driver was going 10 to 15 mph at the time.
The driver then struck three parked vehicles on the west side of the roadway and continued south on Cape Kiwanda Drive without stopping.
The driver was stopped by deputies, who said 40-year-old Matthew Gill Arnold of Sheridan displayed signs of impairment. Deputies said Fischer admitted to drinking prior to driving, but he denied knowing that he had hit a pedestrian or any parked cars.
Deputies said Arnold did poorly on a field sobriety test and later consented to a breath test which was above the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Fischer was arrested and booked into the Tillamook County Jail on charges including felony hit and run, vehicular assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving and DUII.
The 18-year-old from Beaverton who was hit was flown to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the teen sustained a serious leg injury.
