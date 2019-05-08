WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies responded to two overnight DUII crashes in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The first crash occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a white BMW had crashed into a home on Edgewood Court in Beaverton.
The home sustained substantial damage, but the driver ran away before deputies arrived at the scene.
K-9 Stark was called out and located the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Casto, hiding in the backyard of another home about a quarter mile from the crash, according to deputies.
Investigators said Casto had been driving recklessly through a construction zone prior to the crash, knocking over multiple traffic cones and nearly hitting construction workers.
Deputies said Casto’s blood-alcohol level was .08 percent two hours after the crash. He was arrested on charges including DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangerment of highway workers.
In a separate case, Washington County deputies responded to another crash at Northwest West Union Road and Laidlaw Road at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed into a 4-foot-tall cinderblock wall.
Deputies said the driver, 27-year-old Matthias Bider, had a blood-alcohol level of .189 percent. He was arrested on charges of DUII, criminal mischief and reckless driving.
“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community that DUIIs are 100% preventable. Please be responsible when consuming alcoholic beverages or any other intoxicant. Plan ahead, use a designated driver, order a taxi/rideshare service,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
