Sheriff: Eugene man arrested for shooting, killing roommate during fight over ‘living arrangements’

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A Eugene man is facing the charge of murder after shooting and killing his roommate, according to Lane County deputies.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Smithoak Street in north Eugene at 7:03 p.m. Sunday.
A man was found dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim had a gunshot wound. Two other men were at the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.
Investigators said the three men lived together and were involved in a fight over “living arrangements” just prior to the shooting.
No further details were released about the dispute.
Deputies said Martin Joyce, 59, was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail on the charge of murder.
The name of the victim has not been released by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of a continued threat to the community in connection with this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.