Sheriff: Eugene man arrested for soliciting ‘younger baby girl’ online, traveling to Corvallis for sex with teen

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Eugene man is facing charges including luring a minor after communicating online with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, and then traveling to Corvallis to have sex with the girl, according to deputies.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an online ad in late 2020 from an “older daddy” seeking a “younger baby girl.” During the course of the ensuing conversations, deputies said Todd Phillip Maranda, 52, of Eugene, offered to drive to Corvallis to meet the child for sex.
Maranda was arrested when he arrived in Corvallis on Wednesday afternoon to pick up the girl, according to detectives.
Maranda was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said cases like this “highlight the problem of online sexual predators targeting vulnerable children in Benton County.” Ridler urged parents to talk to their children and keep an eye on their online activity.
“Predators target children for sexual purposes on social media, gaming, and messaging platforms. As more children are home on digital devices completing online school due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, children potentially have an increased exposure to more predators flocking to sites that are popular with kids,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Advice from the FBI, including privacy settings for electronic devices, is located at https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/protecting-your-kids.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to report any suspected online luring of children for sexual acts to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at http://CyberTipline.org or 1-800-843-5678. NCMEC continuously reviews CyberTipline reports to ensure children who may be in imminent danger get first priority.
